ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $125.80 and last traded at $126.98. 1,667,436 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 12,347,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ARM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of ARM from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.91. The stock has a market cap of $139.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 144.29.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.53 million. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in ARM in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARM by 45.3% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ARM in the second quarter worth $41,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

