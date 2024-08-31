ARPA Price Down 16.9% Over Last Week (ARPA)

ARPA (ARPA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. ARPA has a total market cap of $53.88 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARPA token can now be purchased for about $0.0369 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ARPA has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000084 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About ARPA

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,459,388,698 tokens. The official message board for ARPA is medium.com/@arpa. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. The official website for ARPA is arpanetwork.io. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ARPA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,459,388,698.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.03784113 USD and is up 2.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $6,668,616.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARPA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARPA using one of the exchanges listed above.

