Arrow Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $175.30 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $195.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.07 and its 200 day moving average is $180.77.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QCOM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.