Arrow Financial Corp Has $209,000 Stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NUSC opened at $42.49 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.15.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

