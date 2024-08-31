Arrow Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,194.9% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 237,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,190,000 after buying an additional 218,949 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $3,583,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.0 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.45. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $165.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.