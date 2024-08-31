Arrow Financial Corp Makes New $35,000 Investment in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 480.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $56.26 on Friday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $56.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.40.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

