Arrow Financial Corp Takes $135,000 Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEV. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $200.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.42. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $201.37.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEV. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price objective on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

