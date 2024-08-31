Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARTV. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

ARTV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 76,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,193. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

In related news, Director Yong-Jun Huh acquired 2,083,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,306,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,682,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Yong-Jun Huh acquired 2,083,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,306,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,682,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio bought 416,666 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,992.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,936,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,239,644. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is AB-101, an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, such as lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, pemphigus vulgaris, the anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis subtypes granulomatosis with polyangiitis/microscopic polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and B-cell-non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

