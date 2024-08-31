Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Stock Holdings Lessened by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital decreased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. Ascendis Pharma A/S accounts for about 2.3% of Matisse Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Matisse Capital owned about 0.06% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASND shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

ASND stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.45. The company had a trading volume of 222,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,471. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.16 and a 200 day moving average of $139.03. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $85.29 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.