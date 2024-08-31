Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.55 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 3,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. TNF LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. TNF LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.87. 1,160,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,766. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $109.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.93.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.