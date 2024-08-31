Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1,068.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 13,659.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in MSCI by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSCI. Argus raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.79.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $580.59. The company had a trading volume of 325,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $522.18. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

