Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cummins by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,001,000 after buying an additional 604,735 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,982,000 after purchasing an additional 103,018 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cummins by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,673,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,990,000 after purchasing an additional 96,387 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Cummins by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,430,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,817,000 after purchasing an additional 43,090 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,398,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,933,000 after buying an additional 64,365 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

Cummins Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $312.85. 878,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.52. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $322.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.29%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

