Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,703. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.73 and a 200 day moving average of $253.58.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

