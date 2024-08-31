Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after buying an additional 15,845,037 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,886,821,000 after buying an additional 1,999,332 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,902,007,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,103,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,540,135,000 after buying an additional 654,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,525,380,000 after buying an additional 495,879 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.95. 6,414,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,744,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $272.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.61. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

