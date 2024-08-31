Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $956,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 128,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Schulz Wealth LTD. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at $507,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

BATS:PAPR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.51. The company had a trading volume of 34,633 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.01.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

