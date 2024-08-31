Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 253.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 300.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IMCG traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $71.09. The company had a trading volume of 51,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,687. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.