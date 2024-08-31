Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Holistic Financial Partners grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 110,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 19,292 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 506,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 33,212 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

UCON traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.98. 676,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,201. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

