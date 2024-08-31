Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5,292.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 19,158 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.2 %

Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.31. 2,055,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,100. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $65.71.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.