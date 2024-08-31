Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Invests $342,000 in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,641. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.40. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $23.39.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

