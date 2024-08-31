Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lowered its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the period. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.10. 7,872,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,442,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.43%.

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,270,188.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,686,992. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

