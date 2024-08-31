Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Sells 134 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 28,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,462,000.

Shares of IWL traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,542. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1-year low of $99.37 and a 1-year high of $139.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.25.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

