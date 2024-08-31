Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP John A. Utz Sells 2,000 Shares

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $45,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,730.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Associated Banc Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $321.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.69 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Banc

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,722,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,639,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,522,000 after buying an additional 184,813 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,181,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,652,000 after acquiring an additional 728,555 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $866,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 399,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Get Our Latest Report on ASB

About Associated Banc

(Get Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.