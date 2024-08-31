AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Position Lifted by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $1,509,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Citigroup raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,836,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,251,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $87.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.63.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.04%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

