ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Short Interest Update

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the July 31st total of 352,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.2 days.
ATEX Resources Price Performance
ECRTF remained flat at $0.97 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,812. ATEX Resources has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97.
ATEX Resources Company Profile
