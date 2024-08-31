ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Short Interest Update

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the July 31st total of 352,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.2 days.

ECRTF remained flat at $0.97 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,812. ATEX Resources has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97.

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano Copper Gold project covering approximately 3,705 hectares located in the north-central Chile. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

