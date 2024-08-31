Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 634 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Suncor Energy by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,606,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $649,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580,260 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,032,453,000 after buying an additional 4,612,764 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,299,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $316,226,000 after buying an additional 3,951,287 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 454.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,586,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,909,000 after buying an additional 2,940,103 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,384,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $717,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

SU stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $40.54. 2,311,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,403,604. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SU. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

