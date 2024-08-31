Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 325.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 31,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. LB Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 273,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,869,000 after buying an additional 14,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.93. 1,935,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,462. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.07. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on COF. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.