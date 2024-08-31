Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 22,340 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 235.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $165.11 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.46 and a 52 week high of $193.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total transaction of $3,772,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,126,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,065 shares of company stock valued at $31,025,543. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.