Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 43,776 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 582.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,296 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,776 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,016,459 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $612,884,000 after buying an additional 17,298,604 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 10.0% during the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,083,569 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $90,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,685 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,238,873 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,668,000 after purchasing an additional 42,126 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth $59,033,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,309,590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 80,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.69. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

