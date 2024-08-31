Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 35.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,601,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 35,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 93,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $164.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.33, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,800.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

