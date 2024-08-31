Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

STZ opened at $240.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.62. The firm has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.21.

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

