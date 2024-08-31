Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 57,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 51,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 1.1 %

BLDR stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,614. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price (down from $205.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at $14,650,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

