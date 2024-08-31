Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

ACWI traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.98. 1,105,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,534. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.61 and a 200 day moving average of $110.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $88.33 and a 12-month high of $117.13.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

