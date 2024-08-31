Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $187,000 Stake in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,273 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,665 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCH. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 146,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 100,108 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 280,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 165,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 569.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

BCH stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.36. 262,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,238. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.40. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.30.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $810.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.15 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 22.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

