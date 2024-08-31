Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA grew its stake in Post by 1.7% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Post by 56.8% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Post by 12.8% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Post by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Shares of Post stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $115.77. The stock had a trading volume of 352,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,167. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.78 and a 200 day moving average of $106.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.64. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.85 and a twelve month high of $117.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,650.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $460,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.94 per share, with a total value of $225,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,546.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,650.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

