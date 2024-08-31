Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $560,000 Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,233,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,310,000 after acquiring an additional 136,970 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,691,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,097,000 after purchasing an additional 72,446 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,299,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,939,000 after buying an additional 328,660 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,319,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after purchasing an additional 52,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $46.58 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $281,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,440,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus increased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

