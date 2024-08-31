Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $710,000 Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000.

MOAT stock opened at $95.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

