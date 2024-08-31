Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $808,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $36,823,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,604,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $177.14 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $139.32 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.38.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

