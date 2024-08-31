Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 41,127.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,403 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 92.4% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in AES by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in AES during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in AES by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 183.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.13. 5,713,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,000,235. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $22.21. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AES shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

