Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,054,000 after acquiring an additional 647,192 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,564,000 after purchasing an additional 197,435 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $835,946,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,045,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,458,000 after purchasing an additional 520,677 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after buying an additional 3,038,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.54. 33,415,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,372,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.21 and a 200-day moving average of $122.22.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.88.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at $15,462,517.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $10,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,462,517.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

