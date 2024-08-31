Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,828 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,790 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $3,104,000. Finally, SWP Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $593,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $5.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,109,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,294,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.07 and a 200 day moving average of $180.77. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.