Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $78,000 Investment in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,313,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $715,178,000 after acquiring an additional 104,587 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,595,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,427,000 after purchasing an additional 62,009 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,508,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,766,000 after buying an additional 84,305 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,320,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,956,000 after buying an additional 96,410 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,274,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NFG stock opened at $59.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.66. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $59.96.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Read Our Latest Report on NFG

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $348,554.31. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at $542,981.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.