Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,523 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $9,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $196,694,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,303,000 after purchasing an additional 59,879 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,884,000 after purchasing an additional 54,133 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 148,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after purchasing an additional 43,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 866.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 32,669 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.47. The stock had a trading volume of 174,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,073. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.39 and a fifty-two week high of $181.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.89.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

