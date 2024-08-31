Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,982,000 after buying an additional 62,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,604,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,174,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,934,000 after buying an additional 60,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,216,000 after buying an additional 1,786,583 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EMR opened at $105.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $119.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.87.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.18.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

