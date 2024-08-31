Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2024

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMRFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,982,000 after buying an additional 62,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,604,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,174,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,934,000 after buying an additional 60,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,216,000 after buying an additional 1,786,583 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE EMR opened at $105.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $119.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.87.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.