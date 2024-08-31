Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 84.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in PG&E by 77.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Performance

PCG stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,168.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

