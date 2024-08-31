Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDC. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the second quarter valued at $95,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Belden in the second quarter valued at $12,659,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Belden by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Belden by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 249,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Stock Up 0.2 %

BDC traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $107.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $108.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Belden had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $604.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In related news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 6,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $658,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,001.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 6,556 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $658,615.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,001.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Calderon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.98, for a total transaction of $239,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,444.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,744 shares of company stock worth $1,251,802. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

