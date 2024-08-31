Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded up $2.15 on Friday, reaching $206.38. The company had a trading volume of 27,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,061. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.59. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $162.48 and a 52-week high of $206.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

