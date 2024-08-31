Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 168 Shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ITOCHU during the second quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ITOCHU by 17.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITOCHU in the 1st quarter worth about $718,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITOCY stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.78. 14,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.52. The stock has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.75. ITOCHU Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.15 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04.

ITOCHU ( OTCMKTS:ITOCY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ITOCHU Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

