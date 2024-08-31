Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,017 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $37,393,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 27,367 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,447.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,447.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 26,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $2,908,570.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,574,187.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.45.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.5 %

Cardinal Health stock opened at $112.72 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.82 and a 12-month high of $116.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.14 and a 200 day moving average of $103.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.78%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

