Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 21,087 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 89.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,087 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vale in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

Vale Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE VALE opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 23.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3698 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Vale’s payout ratio is 64.09%.

About Vale

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.