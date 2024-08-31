Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 23,385 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,385 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELP. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 25,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 59,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 28.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ELP opened at $7.45 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 10.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

